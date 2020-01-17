BEIJING, China – The population of China, excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, exceeded 1.4 billion by the end of last year for the first time since the founding of the Communist-led People's Republic of China in 1949, government data showed Friday, January 17.

The country's total population, which also does not include the number of Chinese living abroad, increased by 4.67 million in 2019 from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The population aged 60 and over was 253.88 million last year, accounting for 18.1% of the total. The figure marks a slight increase on the corresponding figure of 17.9% in 2018, suggesting China's population is aging due largely to its decades-long "one-child policy."

The policy, introduced in 1979, was scrapped in 2016 amid growing concerns that a rapidly aging population could constrain the nation's economic growth. – Rappler.com