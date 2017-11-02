The opposition Labour party tables the 'humble address' motion in which they call for the government to publish its assessment of 58 sectors, including tourism and nuclear

Published 8:30 AM, November 02, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom – The British government came under pressure on Wednesday, November 1, to publish papers detailing the potential impact of Brexit, after MPs appealed to a rare parliamentary power.

The opposition Labour party tabled the "humble address" motion in which they called for the government to publish its assessment of 58 sectors, including tourism and nuclear.

London's Brexit department has so far refused to make their findings public, claiming that doing so could harm its negotiating position as talks continue with Brussels on the UK's departure from the European Union.

Labour's parliamentary motion was approved unopposed by the ruling Conservatives on Wednesday evening.

The Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, said such motions have "traditionally been regarded as binding or effective" and suggested he expected a response from the government within days.

A spokeswoman for the Brexit department said they recognized that parliament "does have rights relating to the publication of documents".

"Ministers also have a clear obligation not to disclose information when doing so would not be in the public interest. We will reflect on the implications of the vote and respond in due course," she said.

Labour MP Peter Kyle said it would "scandalous" if the government were to withhold the papers.

"It is time that they release these impact assessments in full so that parliament, and most importantly the public, can see for themselves what the impact of a hard Brexit will be on our economy and on people's jobs and businesses.

"Simply releasing redacted documents covered in black marker pen won’t be good enough," he said in a statement released by the pro-EU Open Britain campaign.

The opposition Liberal Democrats also warned the government that the impact statements must be published in their entirety.

"Ministers need to publish these reports in full, not subject them to a Whitehall whitewash.

"This has nothing do with Britain's negotiating position, and everything to do with the government trying to spare its own blushes," said party spokesman Tom Brake.

Britain returns to the negotiating table next week, with talks in Brussels scheduled for November 9 and 10, the Brexit ministry said Wednesday. – Rappler.com