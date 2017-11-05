(UPDATED) The former Catalan leader is joined by 4 ex-ministers

Published 9:39 PM, November 05, 2017

BRUSSELS, Belgium (UPDATED) – Catalonia's sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and 4 of his former ministers turned themselves in to Belgian police on Sunday, November 5, after Spain issued a warrant for their arrest.

"They were deprived of their liberty at 9.17 am (0817 GMT)," the Belgian prosecutor's office said.

The 5 were due to appear later Sunday before a judge who can decide whether to detain them or release them with conditions.

Puigdemont and his allies fled to Belgium last Monday, October 30, after Spain dismissed the Catalan executive and imposed direct rule on Madrid following the regional parliament's declaration of independence.

Only the 5, their lawyer and an interpreter will be present at Sunday's hearing, the prosecutor said.

Spain issued a warrant for their arrest on Friday, November 3, after they failed to appear before a judge over alleged sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

The judge in Madrid had on Thursday, November 2, put Puigdemont's deputy and 7 other deposed regional ministers behind bars because of a risk that they would flee. – Rappler.com