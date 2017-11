The pro-business FDP party walks out on the negotiations

BERLIN, Germany – High stakes talks to form a new government for Germany collapsed late Sunday, November 19, as the pro-business FDP party walked out on the negotiations.

"It is better not to govern than to govern badly," said FDP chief Christian Lindner, adding that it had not been possible to find a "basis of trust" with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the ecologist Greens.

