Mladic sentenced to life for Bosnia genocide, war crimes
'For having committed these crimes, the chamber sentences Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment,' judge Alphons Orie tells the Yugoslav war crimes court after finding Mladic guilty on 10 of 11 counts, including genocide for 'heinous crimes against humankind.'
Published 7:25 PM, November 22, 2017
Updated 7:25 PM, November 22, 2017
CELEBRATION. People celebrate as they watch a live TV broadcast from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) on November 22, 2017 in Srebrenica, when UN judges announce the life sentence in the trial of former Bosnian Serbian commander Ratko Mladic. Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/ AFP
THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic was on Wednesday, November 22, sentenced to life in prison for his role in "heinous crimes" committed during Bosnia's 1990s ethnic war.
"For having committed these crimes, the chamber sentences Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment," judge Alphons Orie told the Yugoslav war crimes court after finding Mladic guilty on 10 of 11 counts, including genocide for "heinous crimes against humankind." – Rappler.com