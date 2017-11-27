(UPDATED) 'The wedding will take place in Spring 2018,' announces Clarence House

Published 6:12 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, confirmed Clarence House on Monday, November 27.

In a post on Twitter, Clarence House announced that the couple became engaged in London earlier this month.

"The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course," Clarence House said.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents," it added.

Harry and Meghan will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Harry confirmed he was dating Meghan in November last year. Back then, he slammed the "wave of abuse and harassment" directed toward the actress and called on media to respect their privacy. – Rappler.com