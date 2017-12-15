'His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018,' says a statement from the couple's official London residence

Published 9:23 PM, December 15, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said on Friday, December 15.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018," the couple's official London residence said in a statement. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

