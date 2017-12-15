Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding set May 19
'His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018,' says a statement from the couple's official London residence
Published 9:23 PM, December 15, 2017
Updated 9:24 PM, December 15, 2017
WEDDING. This file photo taken on November 27, 2017 shows Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle posing for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London following the announcement of their engagement. Meghan Markle is to become the first fiancée invited to spend Christmas with the British royal family December 14, 2017, a move hailed as a sea change in the monarchy's traditionalist attitude. Photo by
Daniel Leal- Olivas/ AFP
LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said on Friday, December 15.
"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018," the couple's official London residence said in a statement. – Rappler.com
