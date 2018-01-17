The French presidency says Merkel and Macron, who is driving a bid to reform the European Union, would discuss 'the future of Europe and upcoming priorities'

Published 7:58 PM, January 17, 2018

PARIS, France – French President Emmanuel Macron will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in Paris on Friday, January 19, two days before she faces a high-stakes vote on her proposed governing coalition with the Social Democrats.

The French presidency said on Wednesday Merkel and Macron, who is driving a bid to reform the European Union, would discuss "the future of Europe and upcoming priorities."

On Sunday, 600 delegates from Germany's Social Democrats will be asked to give the green light to a preliminary coalition agreement reached with Merkel's conservatives last week.

Merkel, whose political life is on the line after more than 12 years in power, has welcomed the coalition blueprint as "a fresh start" for Germany and Europe. – Rappler.com