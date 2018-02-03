A news report says the shots in Macerata town came from a car with two people on board who are now being sought by police

Published 8:14 PM, February 03, 2018

ROME, Italy – Four people were wounded on Saturday, February 3, after shots were fired on passersby from a car driving around a town in central Italy, Italian media reported.

The television news channel Rai News 24 said the shots came from an Alfa Romeo with two people on board who are now being sought by police.

The newspaper Corriere Adriatico said 4 people were wounded in the incident in the town of Macerata, one of them in serious condition. – Rappler.com

