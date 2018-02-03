4 wounded in drive-by gun attack in Italy – media
ROME, Italy – Four people were wounded on Saturday, February 3, after shots were fired on passersby from a car driving around a town in central Italy, Italian media reported.
The television news channel Rai News 24 said the shots came from an Alfa Romeo with two people on board who are now being sought by police.
The newspaper Corriere Adriatico said 4 people were wounded in the incident in the town of Macerata, one of them in serious condition. – Rappler.com
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.