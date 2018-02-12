Police say the accident happened a little before 1 pm (1200 GMT) at Niklasdorf station in Styria province. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined

Published 10:30 PM, February 12, 2018

VIENNA, Austria – Two passenger trains collided on Monday, February 12, in central Austria, killing one person and injuring 22 others, the police told the Agence France-Presse.

Police said the accident happened a little before 1 pm (1200 GMT) at Niklasdorf station in Styria province. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

A train company spokesman said the trains involved were a local service and an intercity train from Graz, which is about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Niklasdorf, to Saarbruecken in Germany.

In December eight people were injured in a train derailment near the capital Vienna. – Rappler.com