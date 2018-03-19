Here's a roundup of the global reaction to the new 6-year term of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Published 9:12 PM, March 19, 2018

PARIS, France – China was the first world power to react Monday, March 19 to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin's re-election vowing to push ties to a "higher level", but Germany questioned the fairness of the vote and warned Moscow would remain "difficult".

Here's a roundup of global reaction:

'Cooperative partnership'

Just a day after Xi Jinping was unanimously re-appointed President, the Chinese leader said Beijing was willing to work with Moscow.

"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level."

'Challenges'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was to congratulate Putin, but the message will also raise "challenges" in relations, her spokesman said.

Berlin and Moscow have "differences in opinion" on issues ranging from Russian politics to the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

"Nevertheless, the continuous contact with Russia's leadership is very important to us."

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was more critical, saying: "We certainly cannot talk in all respects about a fair political contest as we know it."

It was "unacceptable" that the election also took place in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine four years ago in breach of international law, Maas said.

"In this respect, we assume that Russia will remain a difficult partner."

'Denuclearize North Korea'

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had congratulated Putin and they agreed to work together for North Korea's denuclearisation.

"The two leaders confirmed their close cooperation in realizing North Korea's denuclearization" before an expected summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the ministry said.

Abe and Putin also discussed joint economic activities on disputed islands and "humanitarian measures" for former Japanese islanders, the ministry said.

Referring to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, Abe told Putin the use of chemical weapons was not acceptable.

'Develop relations further'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Putin on his "decisive victory" and pledged to boost ties.

"I am sure that during your new term, relations between our two countries will develop further," he said.

Iran and Russia have strengthened ties in recent years, both giving major military and financial backing to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

'Strategic ties'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent his "warmest congratulations," according to a statement.

"(Sisi) lauds the strategic relations that the two countries share and their keenness to further enhance them so as to realise the interests of both peoples."

'End blackmail and sanctions'

France's far-right National Front, which has enjoyed close ties with the Kremlin, urged the European Union to reconsider its poor relations with Russia.

Putin's re-election should above all "bring the European Union to reconsider and put an end to its absurd and counter-productive blackmail, threats and sanctions," against Moscow, a party statement said

'Brother countries'

The presidents of leftist regimes in Venezuela and Bolivia effusively congratulated Putin both using the same word, "overwhelming" to describe the victory.

Russia and Venezuela are "brother countries" as both must "face the frequent maneuvers of imperialism" to "impose doctrines of world supremacy," said a statement from President Nicolas Maduro.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Twitter that Putin's win "guarantees geopolitical equilibrium and world peace before the onslaught of imperialism".

'Health and happiness'

Saudi Arabia's new strongman, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his father King Salman sent congratulations and wished Putin "constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity". – Rappler.com