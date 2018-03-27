'This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior,' NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says

Published 10:01 PM, March 27, 2018

BRUSSELS, Belgium – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, March 27, the alliance was expelling 7 Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to 3 more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of 7 staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for 3 others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior." – Rappler.com