NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats, denies accreditation to 3 more
BRUSSELS, Belgium – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, March 27, the alliance was expelling 7 Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to 3 more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of 7 staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for 3 others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior." – Rappler.com