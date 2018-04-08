British royalty's engaged sweethearts attend the trials ahead of their upcoming wedding

BATH, United Kingdom – 6 weeks before their royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Bath to meet athletes hoping to compete in the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. It was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 after he saw how the power of sport could help "wounded warriors" physically, psychologically, and socially. – Rappler.com