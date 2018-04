The baby boy weighs 8 pounds

Published 8:21 PM, April 23, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – Kate, the wife of Britain's Prince William, has given birth to a baby son, Kensington Palace announced Monday, April 23.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 (1001 GMT)," the palace said in a statement. The baby boy weighs eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilogrammes). – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page to get the latest update.