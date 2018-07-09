Boris Johnson resigns - UK PM May's office
“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work,” a statement from Theresa' May's office in Downing Street says.
Published 10:10 PM, July 09, 2018
Updated 10:12 PM, July 09, 2018
BORIS JOHNSON. A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson giving evidence before the Foreign Affairs Committee at Parliament in London on March 21, 2018. Photo by PRU/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is resigning from his position on Monday, July 9, some hours after Brexit minister David Davis stepped down from office.
“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work,” a statement from Theresa' May's office in Downing Street said.
More to follow. – Rappler.com