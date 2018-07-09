“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work,” a statement from Theresa' May's office in Downing Street says.

Published 10:10 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is resigning from his position on Monday, July 9, some hours after Brexit minister David Davis stepped down from office.

“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work,” a statement from Theresa' May's office in Downing Street said.

More to follow. – Rappler.com