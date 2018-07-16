The photos are taken by celebrity portrait and fashion photographer Matt Holyoak at Clarence House following the baptism

Published 8:25 AM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kensington Palace just released 4 official photos from the baptism of Prince Louis, the 3rd child of Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Louis, who is 5th in line to the British throne, was christened last July 9 at St James's Palace in London.

Kensington Palace said the photos were taken by celebrity portrait and fashion photographer Matt Holyoak at Clarence House following the baptism.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July.



The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/v6mN6QDgrr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following Prince Louis’s christening.



by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/WCx7uZqTJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.



by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/GMOZDG4eaV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018

Louis was born last April 23. His siblings are Prince George and Princess Charlotte, born in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

His parents, William and Kate, got married in 2011.