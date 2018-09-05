Russian 'military intelligence' behind Novichok attack – UK
'Based on a body of intelligence the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police... are officers of the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU,' Prime Minister Theresa May says
Published 9:02 PM, September 05, 2018
Updated 9:02 PM, September 05, 2018
NOVICHOK ATTACKS. In this file photo taken on March 08, 2018 members of the emergency services in green biohazard encapsulated suits afix the tent over the bench where where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on March 4 at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, after the tent became detached.
File photo by Ben Stansall/AFP
LONDON, United Kingdom – The two people wanted for the Novichok poisoning were members of Russia's "military intelligence service" acting on orders from the Russian state, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, September 5.
"Based on a body of intelligence the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police... are officers of the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU," she said.
"So this was not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state." – Rappler.com