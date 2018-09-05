'Based on a body of intelligence the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police... are officers of the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU,' Prime Minister Theresa May says

Published 9:02 PM, September 05, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – The two people wanted for the Novichok poisoning were members of Russia's "military intelligence service" acting on orders from the Russian state, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, September 5.

"Based on a body of intelligence the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police... are officers of the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU," she said.

"So this was not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state." – Rappler.com