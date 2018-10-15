'The Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019,' their Kensington Palace residence says

Published 3:59 PM, October 15, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, an official statement said on Monday, October 15.

"The Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," their Kensington Palace residence said.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

– Rappler.com