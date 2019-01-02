Rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed building

Published 3:48 PM, January 02, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MOSCOW, Russia – At least 14 people are confirmed dead from the New Year's Eve explosion at a high-rise apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk, news agencies reported Wednesday, January 2.

Citing local emergency officials, the RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax news agencies said the number of dead had risen to 14 as rescuers pulled more bodies from the rubble of the collapsed building. – Rappler.com