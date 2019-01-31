Appearing in the dock in Brussels' main criminal court, 33-year-old Mehdi Nemmouche again denies shooting dead 4 people in the 2014 anti-Semitic attack, and 'condemned any act of intimidation'

Published 5:57 PM, January 31, 2019

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The alleged French jihadist accused of carrying out a gun massacre in Belgium's Jewish Museum denounced any attempt to intimidate trial lawyers and jurors on Thursday, January 31.

Appearing in the dock in Brussels' main criminal court, 33-year-old Mehdi Nemmouche again denied shooting dead 4 people in the 2014 anti-Semitic attack.

And, speaking after a lawyer presenting a witness complained that his office had been burgled and a replica Kalashnikov left on his desk, he "condemned any act of intimidation."

Nemmouche has so far more-or-less maintained his silence during his trial for 4 "terrorist murders," which began on January 10, but took to the stand on Thursday.

"I say again that I am not the museum killer," he said. Defence lawyers insist evidence linking Nemmouche to the attack is weak, and have hinted at a murky conspiracy.

On Wednesday, January 29, lawyer Vincent Lurquin complained that his laptop and two files had been stolen from his office, and a baseball bat and fake gun left to intimidate him.

Lurquin represents attack survivor Clara Billeke Villalobos, an 81-year-old Chilean artist, who witnessed the killings and has testified during the case.

Nacer Bendrer, a 30-year-old fellow Frenchman who allegedly supplied Nemmouche with the Kalashnikov assault rifle and pistol used in the attack, also faces life in prison.

Investigators said Nemmouche attacked the museum shortly after returning from Syria, where he had allegedly fought on behalf of jihadist groups.

Six days after the attack, Nemmouche was arrested in the southern French port city of Marseille. Bendrer was arrested in Marseille in December 2014.

The trial is due to last until the end of February or early March.

Later Thursday, two Israeli women will testify, coming face-to-face for the first time with the man accused of killing their parents Miriam and Emmanuel Riva in the attack. – Rappler.com