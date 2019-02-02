Defense lawyer Joseph Keating says Kasim Khuram is 'deeply sorry' for what he has done and that his actions are 'out of character'

Published 11:10 PM, February 02, 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom – A burglar who had sex with a corpse in an English funeral home he broke into was jailed Friday, February 1 for 6 years.

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram's crime "offended all human sensibility".

The man was found to have been both drunk and high on artificial cannabis and PCP at the time.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty during at an earlier hearing.

The judge said Khuram disturbed the 3 bodies and 9 coffins during the break-in.

"You set about disturbing all 9 of these bodies – exactly what you did, and why, only you know," judge Melbourne Inman said during the sentencing.

Defense lawyer Joseph Keating said Khuram was "deeply sorry" for what he had done and that his actions were "out of character". – Rappler.com