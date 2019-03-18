'Shooting incident.... Several injured people reported. Assistance started,' the Utrecht police Twitter account says

Published 6:47 PM, March 18, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, March 18, police said, with local media reporting counterterrorism police at the scene.

"Shooting incident.... Several injured people reported. Assistance started," the Utrecht police Twitter account said. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help." – Rappler.com