Published 12:19 AM, March 19, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's government cannot submit its Brexit deal for another vote in parliament if it is "the same" or "substantially the same" to the one already rejected by MPs, the House of Commons speaker said on Monday, March 18.

"What the government cannot legitimately do is to re-submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition," John Bercow told parliament.