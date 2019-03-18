UK gov't cannot hold new parliament vote on same Brexit deal – speaker
'What the government cannot legitimately do is to re-submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition,' John Bercow tells parliament
Published 12:19 AM, March 19, 2019
Updated 12:19 AM, March 19, 2019
BREXIT VOTE. This still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) on February 6, 2017 shows Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow responding to a point of order from Labour politician Stephen Doughty during a session of the House of Commons in London on February 6, 2017. File photo by PRU/AFP
LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's government cannot submit its Brexit deal for another vote in parliament if it is "the same" or "substantially the same" to the one already rejected by MPs, the House of Commons speaker said on Monday, March 18.
"What the government cannot legitimately do is to re-submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition," John Bercow told parliament. – Rappler.com