EU's Tusk: Short Brexit delay possible if MPs back deal
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
BRUSSELS, Belgium – European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday, March 20, that EU leaders could approve a short delay to Brexit if British lawmakers finally approve the withdrawal deal they have twice rejected.
"In the light of the consultations I have conducted over the past days, I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons," Tusk told reporters. – Rappler.com