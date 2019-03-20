'I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons,' European Council president Donald Tusk says

BRUSSELS, Belgium – European Council President Donald Tusk said Wednesday, March 20, that EU leaders could approve a short delay to Brexit if British lawmakers finally approve the withdrawal deal they have twice rejected.

"In the light of the consultations I have conducted over the past days, I believe a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons," Tusk told reporters.