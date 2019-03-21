European Union president Donald Tusk says the UK accepts EU's extension scenarios

Published 7:17 AM, March 22, 2019

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted an offer of two options for short delays to the date of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, EU president Donald Tusk said Thursday, March 21.

"I met Prime Minister May several times tonight to make sure the UK accepts the extension scenarios and I am pleased to confirm we have an agreement on this," the EU council president said. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.