Published 2:32 PM, March 22, 2019

ATHENS, Greece – A grenade was thrown early Friday, March 22, into the courtyard of the Russian consulate in Athens, police said, an attack typical of domestic far-left groups.

The area in the Athens suburb of Halandri was rapidly cordoned off and bomb specialists were dispatched, a police source said.

The grenade did not explode and no injuries were caused.

The attack occurred at around 0200 GMT (10 am, Manila time). There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

It is believed that the grenade was lobbed by one or two persons on a motorbike.

Police were inspecting for possible links to a burnt motorbike found later in central Athens.

The consulate was closed at the time.

The move is typical of domestic far-left outfits.

In December, a grenade exploded outside Skai, one of Greece's main media groups, causing damage to the building. – Rappler.com