Cesare Battisti, 64, has recognized all the charges brought against him 'in four murder cases,' Milan's prosecutor Alberto Nobili is quoted as saying by Italian media

Published 8:51 PM, March 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

ROME, Italy – Former communist militant Cesare Battisti, who is serving a life sentence in Italy over four murders carried out in the 1970s, has confessed to the deaths after always denying responsibility, media reported Monday, March 25.

Battisti, 64, has recognized all the charges brought against him "in four murder cases", Milan's prosecutor Alberto Nobili was quoted as saying by Italian media. – Rappler.com