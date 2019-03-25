The EU ramps up the pressure by announcing its full readiness to deal with the 'increasingly likely' event of a no-deal Brexit occurring in 3 weeks

LONDON, United Kingdom – British MPs prepared to make a bid to seize the initiative on Brexit on Monday, March 25, as Britain entered the week it was meant to leave the European Union with its government in crisis.

All the options are back on the table after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan lost twice in a parliamentary vote by resounding margins. Now a cross-party group of MPs is bidding to have a much bigger say over what should happen next.

Anxious EU leaders agreed last week to delay Brexit's March 29 deadline and give Britain until April 12 to figure out how it intends to avoid simply crashing out of the bloc.

The EU ramped up the pressure Monday by announcing its full readiness to deal with the "increasingly likely" event of a no-deal Brexit occurring in 3 weeks.

The bloc's contingency plans include checks on goods moving across the land border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland – a politically sensitive issue holding up May's deal.

Britons travelling to EU countries would be limited to 90-day stays and required to have proof that they have enough money to support themselves.

May went over her own Brexit scenarios with top ministers at a special cabinet meeting Monday that followed a weekend of UK media reports about an plan to oust her.

Most of the alleged plotters are Brexit backers who fear the terms of Britain's departure being watered down – or even reversed – down the line.

"Theresa May is the chicken who bottled Brexit," former foreign minister Boris Johnson wrote in a weekly column for The Telegraph.

"It is time for the PM to channel the spirit of Moses in Exodus, and say to Pharaoh in Brussels – LET MY PEOPLE GO," he wrote, leaving some room however for possibly supporting her deal.

'Disastrous position'

How May intends to go about saving both Brexit and her leadership should become more apparent when she speaks in parliament later Monday.

Ahead of May's statement, some lawmakers have outlined plans for a series of votes on an array of Brexit options that include Britain maintaining much closer trade ties with the European Union than those written into her deal.

The prospect of a softer form of Brexit could theoretically push hardline EU opponents into supporting May's current deal.

Other alternatives include holding a second Brexit referendum and even revoking Article 50 – the notice London sent Brussels about its intention to leave.

A petition to annul the two-year-old request had gathered 5.5 million signatures by Monday afternoon.

But the UK government is still busily preparing its EU divorce plans.

It launched a campaign Monday aimed at encouraging the estimated 3 million EU citizens in Britain to apply for settler status so that they can keep their current employment rights.

Parliamentary control

May herself admits that she is nowhere near to securing the votes needed to win on the third attempt.

She was due to meet opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday and was also reportedly in talks with her Northern Irish DUP coalition partners – a crucial party still withholding its support.

It is not entirely clear when – or even if – she would risk going for another vote.

"We will only bring the vote back if we believe we would be in a position to win it," May's spokesman said Monday.

What happens to her premiership if parliament rallies around a more EU-friendly Brexit alternative that contradicts her policies is unclear.

It will get a chance to have its say on alternative options Wednesday, March 27, if an initial vote by lawmakers later Monday goes through.

Parliament is thought most likely to rally around the idea of keeping Britain in a customs union with the European Union or its single market.

Both of those policies contradict May's position.

A customs union would keep Britain from striking its own trade agreements with non-EU countries.

A single market would require the government to go back on May's promise to regain control of Britain's borders and migration policy. – Rappler.com