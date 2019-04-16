Madrid skyscraper housing embassies evacuated over bomb threat
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
MADRID, Spain – A skyscraper in Madrid that houses the British, Dutch, Australian and Canadian embassies was being evacuated on Tuesday, April 16, over a bomb threat, police said.
"A bomb threat was received.... Evacuation has started, we have to work and do checks," a police spokesman told AFP. – Rappler.com
