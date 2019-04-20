Two teenagers arrested after killing Northern Ireland journalist
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
LONDON, United Kingdom – Two young men have been arrested after the shooting dead of a journalist in Northern Ireland, police said Saturday, April 20.
The 18 and 19-year-olds were arrested in Derry under anti-terrorist laws and taken to Belfast for questioning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Journalist Lyra McKee was murdered late Thursday, April 18 during rioting in Derry. – Rappler.com
