Kensington Palace releases new photos as Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, turns one

Published 1:05 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge turned one on Tuesday, April 23, and Kensington Palace released new photos to mark the occasion.

On social media, Kensington Palace posted 3 photos of the youngest child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate herself took the photos earlier in April at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their country home on the royal family's Sandringham estate.

Louis, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, is fifth in line to the British throne. He is behind grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, older brother Prince George, and older sister Princess Charlotte. (LOOK: Prince Louis' official christening photos) – Rappler.com