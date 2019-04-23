LOOK: Prince Louis' new photos for his 1st birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge turned one on Tuesday, April 23, and Kensington Palace released new photos to mark the occasion.
On social media, Kensington Palace posted 3 photos of the youngest child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate herself took the photos earlier in April at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, their country home on the royal family's Sandringham estate.
Louis, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, is fifth in line to the British throne. He is behind grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, older brother Prince George, and older sister Princess Charlotte. (LOOK: Prince Louis' official christening photos) – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.