Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean dies aged 98 – official
LUXEMBOURG –Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean, who reigned for 36 years before abdicating in favour of his son in 2000, has died aged 98, the royal palace announced Tuesday.
He had been admitted to hospital in mid-April for a pulmonary infection.
More to follow. – Rappler.com
