Meghan gives birth to a healthy boy – Prince Harry
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
LONDON, United Kingdom – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth on Monday, May 6, to a "very healthy" boy, Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras in Windsor.
"We're delighted to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning – a very healthy boy," a beaming Prince Harry said.
"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine." – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.