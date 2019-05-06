'Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine,' Prince Harry says

Published 9:15 PM, May 06, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth on Monday, May 6, to a "very healthy" boy, Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras in Windsor.

"We're delighted to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning – a very healthy boy," a beaming Prince Harry said.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine." – Rappler.com