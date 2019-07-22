Kensington Palace shares recent photographs of Prince George taken by Kate Middleton

Published 5:17 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Prince George, the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turns 6 today!

Kensington Palace on Monday, July 22, posted recent photographs of Prince George on social media.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," the post said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday pic.twitter.com/BIxoxdw3ap — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2019

A second post said, "These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George's Birthday!"

These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday! pic.twitter.com/2LBr0wdzy1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2019

George, born on July 22, 2013, is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He's the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. – Rappler.com