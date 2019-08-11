Norway mosque shooting 'attempted act of terror'
OSLO, Norway – The shooting at a mosque near Oslo is being treated as an "attempted act of terror," Norwegian police said Sunday, August 11, with the suspect appearing to harbor far-right, anti-immigrant views.
"We are looking at an attempted act of terror," acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold told a press conference after Saturday's incident left one man injured.
Skjold said the investigation had shown that the man appeared to hold "far-right" and "anti-immigrant" views.
The suspect, armed with multiple weapons, opened fire in the mosque in Baerum, a suburb of Oslo, on Saturday afternoon, August 10, before being overpowered by a man who suffered "minor injuries" in the process.
Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a home also in Baerum.
Police said earlier Sunday they had tried to question the suspect, described as a "young man" with a "Norwegian background" who was living in the vicinity but he did not want to "give an explanation to police." – Rappler.com