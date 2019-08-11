Authorities say investigation has shown that the suspect appeared to hold 'far-right' and 'anti-immigrant' views

Published 6:54 PM, August 11, 2019

SHOOTING. A Norwegian police expert manipulates a robot in front of the al-Noor islamic center mosque where a gunman, armed with multiple weapons, went on a shooting spree in the town of Baerum, an Oslo suburb on August 10, 2019. Photo by Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix/AFP

OSLO, Norway – The shooting at a mosque near Oslo is being treated as an "attempted act of terror," Norwegian police said Sunday, August 11, with the suspect appearing to harbor far-right, anti-immigrant views.

"We are looking at an attempted act of terror," acting chief of the police operation Rune Skjold told a press conference after Saturday's incident left one man injured.

Skjold said the investigation had shown that the man appeared to hold "far-right" and "anti-immigrant" views.

The suspect, armed with multiple weapons, opened fire in the mosque in Baerum, a suburb of Oslo, on Saturday afternoon, August 10, before being overpowered by a man who suffered "minor injuries" in the process.

Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a home also in Baerum.

Police said earlier Sunday they had tried to question the suspect, described as a "young man" with a "Norwegian background" who was living in the vicinity but he did not want to "give an explanation to police." – Rappler.com