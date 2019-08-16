'We are saddened at the death of our dear sister and aunt,' the royal family says in a tweet

Published 7:01 PM, August 16, 2019

PRINCESS CHRISTINA. Princess Christina, the sister of the former Queen of the Netherlands Beatrix, has passed away on August 16, 2019 in The Hague, according to the Dutch Royal House. File photo by Martijn Beekman/ANP/AFP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Princess Christina, youngest sister of Beatrix who ruled the Netherlands till her abdication in 2013, died Friday, August 16, aged 72 after suffering from bone cancer, the royal family announced.

Born nearly blind in 1947, Maria Christina, princess of Orange-Nassau, was the fourth daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard.

"We are saddened at the death of our dear sister and aunt," the royal family said in a tweet.

"Christina had a striking personality and a big heart," said King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and princess Beatrix.

"We cherish the many wonderful memories of her," the message said.

She developed a love of music and song, and a life outside the royal court.

Christina married exiled Cuban teacher Jorge Guillermo in 1975, renouncing her succession rights. They had 3 children before divorcing in 1996.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte remembered the princess as a "warm personality" and voiced his sadness in a statement.

Christina will be cremated privately, the Royal House said. – Rappler.com