Authorities say a 38-year-old man attacked other patients with a transfusion stand

Published 6:49 PM, August 18, 2019

BUCHAREST, Romania – Four people have died and 9 were injured after being attacked by a patient in a psychiatric hospital, Romanian press reports said Sunday, August 18.

They said a 38-year-old man who had admitted himself to the hospital in Sapoca, northeast of the capital Bucharest, entered a treatment room and attacked other patients with a transfusion stand.

Three of the patients suffered head injuries and died at the scene while a 4th died later in hospital, the reports said.

Among the 9 injured in the attack, two were in a coma, they added.

"Everything happened in less than a minute," hospital director Viorica Mihalascu was quoted as saying.

"This patient was admitted on a normal surveillance level. His symptoms did not give an indication that a tragedy was imminent," she told Antena 3 television station. – Rappler.com