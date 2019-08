'I'm ending this government experience here.... I will go to the president of the republic to inform him of my resignation,' says Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Published 10:07 PM, August 20, 2019

ROME, Italy – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday, August 20, he will tender his resignation at the end of a Senate debate on his government prompted by far-right leader Matteo Salvini.

"I'm ending this government experience here.... I will go to the president of the republic (Sergio Mattarella) to inform him of my resignation [after the debate]," Conte said.

More to follow. – Rappler.com