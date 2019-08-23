Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has ordered an analysis of 'the level of threat for our country created by the actions of the US and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetric response'

Published 6:34 PM, August 23, 2019

'SYMMETRIC RESPONSE.' This file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo by AFP

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, August 23, he has ordered the military to prepare a "symmetric response" after Washington tested a formerly banned missile.

Putin said he had ordered an analysis of "the level of threat for our country created by the actions of the US and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetric response."

The US Department of Defense said Monday, August 19, it had tested a type of ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 INF agreement, which limited the use of nuclear and conventional medium-range weapons.

Moscow and Washington ripped up the pact early this month after several months of accusing one another of breaching its conditions.

Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said the launch on Sunday, August 18, of the nuclear-capable Tomahawk missile with a MK-41 launcher confirmed prior suspicions that the United States had planned to place banned weapons in Europe.

He said Moscow was against placement of the launchers in Poland in Romania, but the US denied they could be used to launch Tomahawks.

"Now the fact of the violation is clear, and it's useless to deny it," Putin said. "The question is, how do we know what will be placed in Romania and Poland?"

Russia "will not be pulled into an expensive arms race destructive for our economy" but will need to "ensure the safety of our people and our country." he said.

Washington had denied the test marks the start of an arms race as it denied having plans to develop nuclear-tipped weapons. – Rappler.com