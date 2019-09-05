RESIGNATION. In this file photo taken on June 20, 2019 Conservative MP Jo Johnson, former minister and brother of Boris Johnson, is seen at the Houses of Parliament in London on June 20, 2019. File photo by Ben Stansall/AFP

LONDON, United Kingdom – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Thursday, September 5, when his brother Jo announced his resignation from the government and from parliament.

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," Jo Johnson tweeted.

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

More to follow. – Rappler.com