THE WALK TO SCHOOL. Princess Charlotte walks alongside her mother, brother, and father on the way to school on September 5, 2019. Photos by Aaron Chown/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The first day of school for any youngster is an important, often joyous occasion, and there's not much difference to it if you're a princess, save for the cameras and extra attention.

On September 5, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge went to her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London.

FIRST DAY. Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, is welcomed by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (R) on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. Photo by Aaron Chown/AFP

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE. Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge gestures as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. Photo by Aaron Chown/AFP

She was accompanied by her father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her brother, Prince George of Cambridge.

The 4 of them were met at the entrance by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school. – Rappler.com