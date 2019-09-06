APPROVED. Pedestrians walk past the Palace of Westminster, housing the Houses of Parliament, pictured from Westminster Bridge, in central London on August 28, 2019. File photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain's upper House of Lords on Friday, September 6, gave final approval to a law aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit in a major defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

The law, which would require Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit if he does not manage to strike a deal with the EU by October 19, will now go for formal approval by Queen Elizabeth II.

More to follow.