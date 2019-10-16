BARCELONA, Spain – Catalan president Quim Torra called for an immediate halt to the violent clashes that rocked Barcelona for a third night on Wednesday, October 16, saying they were harming the image of the separatist movement.

"We will not permit incidents like those we are seeing in the streets. This has to stop right now. There is no reason nor justification for burning cars, nor any other vandalism," he said after protesters angered by Spain's jailing of 9 separatist leaders fought running battles with riot police in the Catalan capital.

Torra's remarks came just hours after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a direct appeal to him to "very clearly" condemn the violence without excuses", which he had not previously done.

"Protest should be peaceful," Torra said in a televised address.

"We cannot allow such groups who infiltrate and provoke to harm the image of a movement which counts millions of Catalans." – Rappler.com