OSLO, Norway – Norwegian police arrested an armed man who, according to media reports, went on the rampage in Oslo on Tuesday, October 22, in a stolen ambulance, running down pedestrians including a baby in a pram.

"We have taken control of an ambulance that was stolen by an armed man," Oslo police said on Twitter.

"Shots were fired to arrest the suspect, he is not seriously injured," they added.

Several people were run over by the man, including a child in a pram now being treated in hospital, said state broadcaster NRK.

Television images showed an overturned pram lying by an upturned traffic sign.

Police shot at the tyres of the ambulance and the driver fired back, witnesses told NRK. – Rappler.com