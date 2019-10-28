BRUSSELS, Belgium – EU member states on Monday, October 28, agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to 3 months until January 31, with possible off-ramps beforehand.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted.

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

More to follow. – Rappler.com