THESSALONIKI, Greece – Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, November 4, said police, who arrested the driver.

The migrants, of apparent Afghan origin, were mostly in good condition but 7 received first aid in the hospital, the police said.

"The truck contained men and boys. Identifying their nationality will require a couple of days," a police source told Agence France-Presse.

The truck was stopped by police on the Egnatia motorway between the towns of Xanthi and Komotini.

The driver, a man from Georgia, was arrested.

Local media reported that police were also seeking a second man from Turkey in connection with the incident.

The discovery came after 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, highlighting the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe, even for those avoiding perilous travel by sea.

Greece is experiencing its highest asylum-seeker arrival figures since 2016, when a controversial deal between the EU and Turkey stemmed previous flows of nearly a million people.

Scores arrive daily, overwhelming camps on Greek islands facing Turkey where over 34,000 people are staying, most of them in deplorable living conditions.

A two-year-old girl from Iraq died Monday when she was hit by a car on the island of Chios, state agency ANA said. – Rappler.com