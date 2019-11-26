VALLETA, Malta – Malta's tourism minister said on Tuesday, November 26, he was stepping down, hours after the prime minister's chief of staff quit, in the latest political fallout from a widening probe into a reporter's 2017 killing.

"I felt it was my duty to step down from my minister's role so that the government of (Prime Minister) Joseph Muscat would be able to complete its full term," Konrad Mizzi, formerly the energy minister, told journalists after a parliamentary meeting. – Rappler.com