PRAGUE, Czech Republic – A gunman opened fire on Tuesday, December 10, in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, killing 6 people, the prime minister said.

"There were four dead and two injured people who unfortunately died too," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told the public Czech Television.

The gunman is still at large, police said.

Police published a picture of the alleged suspect on Twitter, showing a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

Czech TV reported that he was about 180 centimeters (5.9 feet) tall.

"I can confirm a shooting at the Ostrava Faculty Hospital after 7:00 am (0600 GMT) today," Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted.

The DNES daily reported on its website that the shooting had occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of Prague. – Rappler.com