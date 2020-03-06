VATICAN CITY – The Vatican on Friday, March 6, reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic inside the tiny city state – which has some 1,000 residents – will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told Agence France-Presse.

The patient tested positive on Thursday, March 5.

The clinic is used by priests, residents and employees – including those now retired – as well as their relatives.

Bruni said the Vatican was getting in touch with all those who had passed through the clinic, as per protocol. – Rappler.com