MOSCOW, Russia (UPDATED) – Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Saturday, March 14.

The ban will come into force at midnight on Saturday, and apply to all foreigners traveling "for professional, private, study or tourist reasons," apart from Belarusians, members of official delegations and residents of Russia, said premier Mikhail Mishustin in a statement.